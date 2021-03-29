LIVEKINDLY Collective Raises $335M to Fuel Expansion Across US and China

LIVEKINDLY Collective today announces the closing of a growth funding round of $335 million, including $135 million converted from a prior round, bringing the total funds raised in its first year to $535 million. The company states that this makes it one of the top three highest-funded and fastest-growing plant-based food companies.
The funding will be used to accelerate expansion throughout territories such as the US and China, and fuel its acquisitions, key partnerships and investments in plant-based innovation. The company recently appointed six new directors: Suzy Amis Cameron, Barbara Kux, Shujun Li, Paul Polman, Walter Robb and Gaby Sulzberger.
“We are building a global pureplay in plant-based alternatives – which we believe is the future of food,” said Roger Lienhard, Founder and Executive Chairman of Blue Horizon Group and Founder of LIVEKINDLY Collective. “In just one year, we have raised a significant amount of capital, which testifies to the urgency of our mission and the enormous investment opportunity it represents. We believe the momentum behind plant-based living will continue to grow in both the private and public markets.”