LIVEKINDLY Collective Raises $335M to Fuel Expansion Across US and China

LIVEKINDLY Collective today announces the closing of a growth funding round of $335 million, including $135 million converted from a prior round, bringing the total funds raised in its first year to $535 million. The company states that this makes it one of the top three highest-funded and fastest-growing plant-based food companies.

The funding will be used to accelerate expansion throughout territories such as the US and China, and fuel its acquisitions, key partnerships and investments in plant-based innovation. The company recently appointed six new directors: Suzy Amis Cameron, Barbara Kux, Shujun Li, Paul Polman, Walter Robb and Gaby Sulzberger.