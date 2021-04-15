London’s Pai Skincare Secures £6.4M Series B Investment

London-based organic skincare brand Pai has completed a £6.4m (€7.5m/$9m) Series B investment led by France-based Famille C Venture, a private investment firm owned by the Courtin-Clarins family, founders and owners of the Clarins Group.

This funding will enable Pai to lay the foundations for new R&D and manufacturing facilities in west London to meet the growing demand for its products worldwide. Pai is thus setting itself up for faster growth after surviving the twin challenges of COVID and Brexit thanks to its vertical integration model.

“Our Series B funding provides the financial firepower to accelerate growth in our core markets. Innovating the hard way by developing and manufacturing our own products is unusual in the beauty industry,” says founder Sarah Brown. “Famille C Venture shares both our passion for product development and our values around transparency and sustainability – that’s what makes this partnership so great.”

It will also support plans to develop a direct-to-consumer platform and an ambitious pipeline of new products through the brand’s ‘Pai Labs’ innovation centre. These investments aim to serve and sustain its position as a category leader in organic and pure skincare.

“We are very proud to support Pai Skincare and be part of their exciting journey. Sarah has created a company with a highly original model and fantastic potential. We are honoured to provide solid financial support as well as tailored mentoring,” said Prisca Courtin-Clarins, Founder and CEO of Famille C Venture.

