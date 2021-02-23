Mosa Meat Closes Out its Series B Round at $85 Million After Additional $10M

Dutch cultured meat pioneer, Mosa Meat, the food tech company which developed the world’s first cultivated beef burger in 2013, has announced the closing of its Series B round. The funding represents further investment in the cell-based sphere, with various big players ramping up development globally.

The third and final round of $10m brings the total raised in the round to $85m. The Maastricht-based company recently made huge steps towards achieving its mission of reshaping global food systems by successfully developing animal-free media and reducing the cost of production by 88 times. Mosa Meat will use the latest funds to extend its current pilot production facility, develop an industrial-sized production line, expand its team and introduce cultivated beef to consumers.

The significant funding investment is further evidence of what the GFI named the ‘new space race for the future of food’. Not just in Europe but across the globe, cell-based food startups have been experiencing breakthrough after breakthrough. Singapore became the first country in the world to approve cultivated meat for sale just two months ago. Last week, Aleph Farms of Israel claimed to have cultivated the very first ribeye steak, and last week also saw cellbased developments coming from South Korea.

Mosa Meat’s Series B funding round was led by Blue Horizon Ventures, the food tech fund headed by Michael Kleindl. The serial entrepreneurs aim to support and promote a positive global impact on the environment, human health and animal welfare, with special focus on plant-based, cultured meat and synthetic biology.

“We are delighted to extend our collaboration with existing partners, and welcome new partners in this round,” said Maarten Bosch, CEO of Mosa Meat. “The closing of Series B funding brings us one step closer to our mission to develop a cleaner, kinder way of making real beef. Our partners bring immense strategic capabilities and expertise, and share our strong commitment to increasing the sustainability of our global food system.”

