New York: Plastic-Free Infant Food Brand Tiny Organics Raises $11M in Series A Round

Plant-based infant nutrition brand Tiny Organics , founded in 2020 in New York and delivering throughout the United States, announced yesterday a raise of $11 million Series A funding which will be used to scale the team, build brand and customer awareness, and develop new product categories and sales channels.

Tiny Organics is 100% plant-based and additionally, through a strategic partnerships with the Plastic Pollution Coalition, the brand became one of the only direct-to-community food brands that is almost entirely plastic-free, aiming to be completely plastic-free in 2021.

The funding was led by Springdale Ventures with additional participation by InvestEco, Silas Capital, Human Ventures, VegInvest, Babylist, Gaingels, XFactor Ventures, Natureza and Howard Morgan, joining previous investors Elizabeth Street Ventures, Rocana Ventures, Chingona Ventures, Bonin Ventures, Gary Vaynerchuk and Liz Lange.

“Tiny Organics’ vision in the marketplace is compelling: to positively impact a generation of adventurous eaters by shifting away from sugary purees to a whole food, savory-forward, nutrient dense foundation with meals that are both convenient and comprehensive for the modern parent,” said Genevieve Gilbreath, Co-Founder/General Partner of Springdale Ventures. “While that vision is inspired, what separates Tiny Organics from the other companies in the sector we looked at is the world class execution of this vision by Betsy and Sofia to bring Tiny Organics to all communities across the nation. Founders Betsy Fore and Sofia Laurell commented on the raise: “Adults know that food is medicine, but at Tiny Organics we deeply believe that plants are medicine and the building blocks to raising children to become the healthiest versions of themselves,” said the co-founders. “As moms and as a women-led company, we’ve seen first-hand how Tiny Organics has helped develop our children’s love of vegetables and healthy, nourishing food. Together with Tufts and PHA, we will continue to build on the momentum of the last year and strengthen our commitment to unlocking the nutritional power of food to build healthy, strong, and adventurous eaters. We want to make feeding babies and toddlers easy and convenient for parents everywhere.”

Share article: share

share

share

email