Plant Power Fast Food, the Vegan McDonalds of California, Joins Eat Beyond Porfolio

“Consumer interest in plant-based options has skyrocketed in recent years, and Plant Power reported brand-wide net sales growth of over 1200% since operations began in 2016,” said Plant Power Fast Food Co-Founder and Co-CEO Jeffrey Harris . “We’re basically a cruelty-free, healthier, sustainable alternative to the traditional QSR model, and we are thrilled to be able to offer our guests a revolutionary new take on fast-food.”