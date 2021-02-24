Plant Power Fast Food, the Vegan McDonalds of California, Joins Eat Beyond Porfolio



Plant Power currently operates seven restaurants and a food truck in Southern California and recently announced three top-level industry hires, and a national distribution agreement. Known for opening the first vegan drive-through, the fast-growing chain announced in December a planned 100% expansion after hitting $14 million in sales throughout 2020.

Polling by Morning Consult revealed that 36 percent of Americans desire vegan or vegetarian options from fast-food restaurants, and according to Statista, the QSR market reached $273 billion in 2019.

“Consumer interest in plant-based options has skyrocketed in recent years, and Plant Power reported brand-wide net sales growth of over 1200% since operations began in 2016,” said Plant Power Fast Food Co-Founder and Co-CEO Jeffrey Harris . “We’re basically a cruelty-free, healthier, sustainable alternative to the traditional QSR model, and we are thrilled to be able to offer our guests a revolutionary new take on fast-food.”

Share article: share

share

share

email