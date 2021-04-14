Revo Foods Raises €1.5M for 3D Printed Seafood

Young Viennese startup Revo Foods recently announced the closing of its first financing round for more than EUR 1.5 million and aims to accelerate its market entry with 3D-printed plant-based seafood. Revo Foods, formerly Legendary Vish, specialises in the development of 3D-printed plant-based seafood alternatives and already presented its first product – Salmon With Attitude – at a tasting earlier this year.

The company’s new investors include Hazelpond Capital, Eva Sommer, friends2grow, Jens Schumann and MKO Holdings, as well as the FFG Austrian Research Promotion Agency and the Vienna Business Agency.

“We are excited to announce the closing of our first fundraising round of more than EUR 1.5 million and are thrilled to be working with fantastic strategic investors who will really accelerate our market entry with 3d-printed plant-based seafood,” reads a statement from the startup.

