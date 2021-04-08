Silicon Valley’s Mission Barns, Producer of World’s First Cultivated Bacon, Secures $24M to Upscale

Mission Barns, Founded in Berkeley, CA in 2018, announces it has raised $24 million in a Series A round to upscale its cell-cultured fat technology and build a pilot factory in the Bay Area. High profile investors in this round included Lever VC; Gullspang Re:Food (Oatly); Humboldt Fund (NotCo & Geltor); David Yeung’s Green Monday Ventures (Beyond Meat & Perfect Day); Enfini Ventures (Impossible Foods & Memphis Meats); and an undisclosed European meat company.

The company is focused on cultivating animal fat without the animal; in July of 2020 Mission Barns contacted vegconomist to inform us that it had developed the world’s first cultivated bacon.

The team works to create products incorporating Mission Fat both independently and through collaborations with leading meat companies and plant protein partners. Products include bacon, breakfast patties, burgers, nuggets, dumplings, hot dogs, poultry sausages, and meatballs.

Consumers repeatedly cite flavor, mouthfeel, and meatiness as the leading hurdles to regularly purchasing plant-based meat products. CEO Eitan Fischer said: “Time and again, we see that the addition of Mission Fat to plant proteins makes alternative meat products in any number of categories far outperform the incumbent plant-based options.”

Mission Barns is partnering with leading meat and alternative protein companies globally, and is open to further partnership opportunities to utilize its Mission Fat technology. Contact [email protected]