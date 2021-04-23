The Musacchio Family’s ‘Food Evolution’ to Launch in Italy Following Multi-Million Euro Raise

JOY Srl, an Italian startup producing plant-based meats, founded by the Musacchio family, reports to vegconomist that it has completed a multi-million investment round led by a large international food distribution company, Sviluppo Imprese Centro Italia SGR S.p.A., Gepafin Spa, and backed by three international private investors.

With this transaction, JOY will develop the Food Evolution brand to expand the distribution of its products on the Italian and European market, with the aim of facilitating access to plant-based food.

The Musacchio family founded its first vegetarian restaurant back in 1979, opening another vegetarian restaurant that has been running for 25 years, and is known for publishing cookbooks, training international chefs and now producing vegetarian food on a larger scale.

The business states: “In this new project Damiano Musacchio, our son, is the young force with whom we have decided to direct all our efforts and investments towards the creation of a line of vegetarian food of the highest quality designed not only to satisfy the most discerning palates, but also to help those who want to reduce or eliminate meat consumption. A small contribution to try, in our own small way, to relieve the planet of unsustainable production practices. We are very proud to think that our products can help people’s health, avoid the suffering and death of many animals and contribute a little to the reduction of global warming.”

