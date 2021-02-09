Vevolution Officially Launches Fintech Platform for Plant-Based Startups & Investors

Previously operating as a vegan business events community, the pandemic prompted a pivot away from in-person events to an all-encompassing platform to support vegan startups through the funding and launching processes.

Founders Damien Clarkson and Judy Nadel worked alongside prolific vegan investor Michiel van Deursen from the early days of the project, whose mission is to “level the playing field by providing all startups with the opportunity and technology to showcase their startups and have meaningful conversations with investors looking to invest in plant-based and cell-based startups.”

Damien Clarkson and Judy Nadel commented: “The new Vevolution platform levels the playing field and gives all startups in the plant-based and cell-based space the opportunity to speak to impact driven investors wanting to back great founders and the companies that are changing the world. We believe in the power of entrepreneurs to transform the world, this technology is bringing people together in a democratic way that enables the best startups to shine and find their ideal partners.”

Vevolution Investor and partner Michiel van Deursen added: “It was time for a vegan fintech startup to emerge and build high-performance technology to accelerate the important work that startups and investors are doing to transform the economy. For me to be back in the tech-world where I originally started out is really exciting, it is merging my passion for veganism with building technology platforms to change the world.”

Vevolution is now open and investors and startups can sign up now at www.vevolution.com

Share article: share

share

share

email