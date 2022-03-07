The innovative Swiss-based company PANVEGA AG is looking for independent sales agents for the international distribution of its main product vitamiN’ co®.

The product

vitamiN’ co® is a GMO-free, natural source of vitamin B12 based on propionibacteria that was specifically developed as an ingredient for vegan and certified organic foods. It is the first B12-ingredient in the world allowed in certified organic foods. vitamiN’ co® makes it possible for a plant-based diet to be healthy and complete without a need for conventional B12 supplements.

In order to push the international distribution of vitamiN’ co®, PANVEGA is now looking for experienced agents for different countries or regions, primarily in Europe, but in the medium term also for other regions of the world.

Your contribution



You will promote vitamiN’ co® to customers in the food industry. The main target group is food manufacturers who have certified organic, plant-based products in their portfolio. In close coordination with PANVEGA, you will focus on building and maintaining a customer base and brokering sales contracts.

PANVEGA’s contribution

We will provide all information necessary for sales activities, such as a sales brochure, product specifications, price lists, and product samples. Special customer inquiries will be answered together with PANVEGA. Remuneration will be provided exclusively through provisions.

Requirements

You have a solid track record in sales in the food industry. Preferably you have already gained experience in selling plant-based raw materials and/or innovative ingredients for vegan and/or organic foods. You have a very good proficiency in English, with knowledge of the respective local languages being advantageous.

Interested candidates can contact Andreas via [email protected]

About PANVEGA

PANVEGA is a corporation based in the city of Zurich/ Switzerland and was founded in October 2016.

It develops, produces, and markets high-quality vegan-organic food products and ingredients with a nutritional plus for people who want to reduce or avoid consumption of animal-based food. Microbiology is – among other evidence-based fields – a key driver of PANVEGAs product development. The study of microorganisms, their metabolism, and their positive effects on food is an integral part of the corresponding research and development activities. Through its products, PANVEGA makes a contribution to people’s health, to animal well-being, and to ecologically-sound food production.