vegconomist Seeks Freelance Content Writer in US Time Zone

Help push the vegan business world forward and reflect market changes in order to inspire further change!

We are seeking a freelance part-time writer in a US time zone to report on North American business news in plant-based and cell-based industries, in adherence to our style. Must have writing experience and a current knowledge of the market, be preferably vegan or flexitarian, and have a flexible schedule. You should be passionate about vegan and cell-based business and ideally be familiar with the key players. Since we are a remote-only company, ideally you are good at using digital tools for collaboration and are open to trying new ones on a semi-regular basis.

Write for readers in over 190 countries, more than 12,000 newsletter subscribers, 50,000 LinkedIn followers, over 120,000 decision-makers and co-decision-makers, investors, influencers, multipliers, and many others in the plant- and cell-based businesses every month globally.

The workload will be around 10 news articles with 300 – 400 words on average (often based on press releases) per week. You should also have the flexibility and willingness to step up as Sub Editor from time to time in the case of vacation or sickness within the team.

Please use this form to apply:

https://forms.gle/3tZaXVLoF9deP4B28

If you have any questions, please contact Florian Schmitt at

[email protected]