Amber Wave Launches Production at Wheat Protein Facility Set to Become the Largest in North America

Amber Wave, a US supplier of high-quality wheat protein, announces it has begun production at what it claims is to become North America’s largest wheat protein ingredients facility, following an investment from the agribusiness operator and investment manager Summit Agricultural Group.

Located in Phillipsburg, Kansas, the “state-of-the-art facility” has been equipped with the latest technology in milling, wheat protein extraction, and renewable biofuels. It includes a 27,500 cwt (hundredweight) flour mill and two silos for grain storage.

“Utilizing world-class automation, superior equipment, and an exceptionally trained workforce, we will produce a high-quality domestic wheat protein ingredient. Safety, quality, and sustainability were key areas of focus as we progressed through the project phase,” said Steve Adams, COO of Amber Wave in a statement.

Wheat protein and plant-based ethanol

Using local wheat and hard red winter flour, Amber Wave produces a high-protein, plant-based ingredient branded as AmberPro Vital Wheat Gluten. Its applications include commercial baking, alternative meat, pet food, and feed.

The product is said to be versatile and easy to handle, with a neutral taste and 75% of protein. According to the company, its wheat protein ingredient adds consistent texture, structure, and protein to meat alternatives such as burgers, sausages, and chicken.

Additionally, using the starch from the processed wheat, the company produces plant-based ethanol. Amber Wave has been a biofuel producer and supplier since 2006. “After milling our wheat and extracting the protein, we use the wastewater starch slurry to produce advanced biofuels, ensuring that nothing goes to waste,” said Randy Cimorelli, CEO of Amber Wave.

With the new, highly efficient facility, the company can optimize resources and become more sustainable and competitive in plant-based ethanol and protein production.

“With over 80% of the Vital Wheat Gluten used in the USA being imported, we not only add value to the growing region but also serve as a supply chain solution provider for our customer base,” commented Cimorelli

Amber Wave is a portfolio company of Summit Ag Investors, the investment management arm of Summit Agricultural Group.