Germany: Anton Paar Acquires Brabender

Technology specialist Anton Paar has acquired the traditional German company Brabender, which will be integrated into the Anton Paar Group as Anton Paar TorqueTec GmbH with immediate effect.

Brabender, headquartered in the German town of Duisburg, offers measurement and process technology solutions for testing various raw materials and for recipe and process development. Special attention is also given to process solutions in the field of alternative protein sources.

One product group that is extremely successful at Brabender includes various models of single-screw and twin-screw extruders. Extrusion technology also plays an important role in achieving global sustainability goals; Brabender extruders are used, for example, to develop alternative protein sources for meat alternative applications.

A promising addition

The signing of the acquisition agreement took place on 1 August. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price. A smooth integration of Brabender into the Anton Paar Group is planned. As before, products and services can be purchased directly via the Brabender website and sales organisation. For Anton Paar, the purchase of Brabender is a promising addition to its product portfolio, especially in the field of material characterisation – one of Anton Paar’s strongest growth markets.

“A decisive factor in Anton Paar’s decision to purchase Brabender was the know-how in the development and production of world-leading measuring instruments that the company has built up since its foundation 100 years ago. In line with its own long-term strategy, Anton Paar will sustainably expand and further strengthen Brabender’s sites in Duisburg and Hackensack (USA),” said Dr Friedrich Santner, CEO of Anton Paar GmbH.

With the integration into the Anton Paar Group, Brabender’s approximately 200 employees will become part of an international measurement technology company that is, among other things, the world market leader in the field of rheometry. A clear commitment to progress, according to Brabender Managing Director Dr. David Szczesny: “Being part of the Anton Paar Group opens up many opportunities for us – both in research and development of our innovative products, as well as in sales and service. For us, this is a great step from which our employees and our customers will certainly benefit.”

Further information at: www.anton-paar.com/de and www.brabender.com.