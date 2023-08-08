Axens’ Vegan Technology to Power the Latest Generation of Sustainable Aviation Fuel in China 

Axens, a French company offering solutions for converting oil and biomass into cleaner fuels, has signed a contract with Haike Chemical Group Ltd, a Chinese company in the refining and petrochemical industry, to use its Vegan® technology to produce sustainable and economically viable aviation fuel (SAF) in China.

Axens’ green technology processes lipids, including feedstocks such as vegetable oils, animal fats, tall oil, and used cooking oil to produce SAF that meets international standards. These sustainable fuels can reduce GHG by up to 80% compared with a conventional jet fuel production scheme, claims Axens. The contract with Haike Chemicals marks Axens’ first application of this technology in Asia.

Jacques Rault, technology and technical support executive VP at Axens, said: “Our new contract with Haike Chemicals allows us to take our Vegan® technology to the next level, paving the way for industrial development of the latest generation of SAF, not only in China but also in the rest of the world.”

SAF next year

Haike Chemicals intends to establish its first unit to produce SAF at an industrial scale within a year. Once this unit is operational, they plan to replicate the process to become a leading supplier of sustainable SAF globally.

Since Haike Chemical’s customers include PetroChina and Sinopec, this contract is significant because it allows Axens to increase SAF production and cater to the increasing demand from European and North American markets.

According to ATAG, the aviation sector will need around 450-500 million tons of SAF annually by 2050 to meet future demand and deliver its decarbonization targets. Recently, Dale Vince, the founder of British renewable energy firm Ecotricity, announced plans to launch the world’s first electric airline.

Transitioning to a low-carbon world

Besides converting plant oil and biomass to cleaner fuels, Axens’ solutions include producing petrochemical intermediates, recycling plastics, treating natural gas, and capturing carbon.

The advantage of Vegan® technology relies on its versatility: it can be applied to new or independent refineries that are already operating. Additionally, converting existing hydrotreatment assets into “vegan” units is a quick way to upgrade a biorefinery project, which translates into reduced capital expenditures. Moreover, the innovative tech’s lower energy consumption and reduced CO2 help refiners lower operational expenses.

“SAF will play a key role for the aviation industry as we transition to a low carbon world, but it requires immediate action to scale up production in cost competitive quantities and reduce dependence on fossil fuels,” commented Rault.