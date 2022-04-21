BVeg Foods and Bühler Collaborate to Bring High-Moisture Extrusion to India

BVeg Foods and Bühler have joined forces to bring more meat alternatives made with high moisture extrusion (HME) technology onto the Indian market.

BVeg is one of the first Indian companies to purchase HME machinery, which is unique in its ability to replicate the texture of whole muscle meat. The new extruder, made by Bühler, is capable of producing a quantity of plant-based meat equivalent to 3,000 chicken breasts per hour.

According to BVeg, India’s agrarian economy and diversity of indigenous crops mean that the country is ideally placed to be “the epicenter for the global smart protein ecosystem.”

“One-stop shop solution”

Established in 2019, BVeg Foods aims to be a “one-stop-shop solution” for plant-based foods. To achieve this, the company is addressing bottlenecks in the Indian plant-based industry, such as a lack of manufacturing capacity; it now operates the country’s largest dedicated alt-meat facility, which can produce 4000MT per year. As plant-based foods continue to grow in popularity in India, this increased capacity will become even more important.

“In the rapidly transforming plant-based food ecosystem, innovation is key,” said BVeg Foods Co-Founder and COO Mr. Prateek Ghai. “We believe that only by continuously innovating ourselves and delivering a diversified range of products that are customized to consumer needs can we satisfy their palates and achieve our objective of replacing conventional meat across the globe without compromising on taste or nutrition. It’s this approach we believe in here, at BVeg Foods, to build a better and more sustainable future.”