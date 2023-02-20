Inaugural Plant-Based Protein Manufacturing Summit to Host Star-Studded Speaker Line-up

The inaugural Plant-Based Protein Manufacturing Summit, launched by Future of Food Events, will take place on the 12th & 13th of April in Amsterdam, offering an exciting line-up of figures from the plant-based F&B industry.

The summit aims to bring together leading businesses in the space with co-manufactures and providers of innovative equipment and solutions, to explore key challenges and opportunities in effectively scaling up plant-based production and manufacturing.

High Profile speaker list

The confirmed speaker line-up includes representatives from established, well-respected brands such as EatPlanted, Juicy Marbles, La Vie, Willicroft, Wicked Kitchen, Naturli, NOVAMEAT, and Rival Foods, who will gather to share insights on the future of effectively scaling upstream and downstream production to create a flexible and efficient supply chain for plant-based products.

Benefits of attending include:

Explore strategies to effectively scale up your plant-based protein supply chain from ingredients to end products to meet increasing consumer demand whilst meeting your business objectives both now and in the future.

Future-proof your production & manufacturing capabilities through flexibility, automation and outsourcing to guarantee your operations are always at the cutting edge.

Discover innovative processing methods, technologies and equipment to inform your future investment decisions, and ensure your products do not compromise on taste, texture or functionality.

Build effective partnerships with external stakeholders across the supply chain to uncover best practice insights and establish critical business partnerships.

“Whether you’re an established brand with a product in the market and are looking to scale up your production or are a start-up looking to launch into the growing plant-based space, this event will equip you with the information and partnerships needed to succeed,” comments Stephanie Jaczniakowska-McGirr, who leads on programming and content strategy for Future of Food Events.

A great opportunity to share and discover

“The alternative protein space is coming to terms with the reality of what is needed to build self-sustaining businesses, where the integration into food supply chains and the industrial footprint requirements therein become crucial survival challenges.

“Interestingly enough, the plant-based protein industry has already survived similar phases in the past and that wisdom is still among us. This summit is a great opportunity to share and discover and I am looking forward to participating in it,” says Miguel Angelo De Facci de Oliveira, Chief Operating Officer at NOVAMEAT.

Vegconomist readers save 10% on registration with code: D10-999-VEGCONOMIST2

For more information: futureoffoodevents.com/PlantBasedManufacturing