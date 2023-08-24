Industry Leaders Launch GreenProtein AI to Revolutionize the Texture of Plant-Based Meat

Food System Innovations (FSI), a nonprofit organization founded by industry veteran David Meyer, has joined forces with AI and machine learning expert Noa Weiss to launch GreenProtein AI, whose MD is Max Elder, previously of Nowadays.

GreenProtein AI is described as an innovative project that could revolutionize the alternative protein industry with a new wave of improved meat and fish alternatives.

The project focuses on leveraging state-of-the-art AI and machine learning technologies to optimize the extrusion process, which plays a crucial role in achieving the desired texture of plant-based meat. AI has the potential to predict the texture of products, moving away from inefficient trial-and-error methods. This advantage can lead to reduced consumer prices, faster innovation, and an expanded role for extruders in producing plant-based meats.

David Meyer, who previously served as Interim Executive Director at the PBFA and is also the founder and CEO of Adopt-a-Pet, states: “This initiative embodies what we at Food System Innovations strive for: creative solutions to real-world challenges. GreenProtein AI is poised to revolutionize the industry, and we’re proud to be part of this journey.”

The texture challenge

Companies in the sector face unique challenges related to texture optimization, mainly due to the high costs associated with extrusion R&D. These texture issues have hindered the mainstream adoption of plant-based meat, argues FSI. Still, GreenProtein AI hopes to overcome these obstacles and reignite growth within the industry.

“The media coverage of the category makes it seem like plant-based meat is dead, but it turns out what’s really lagging behind is innovation on texture!” Noa Weiss told vegconomist.

For example, through collaboration with extrusion facilities and plant-based meat manufacturers, GreenProtein AI can provide valuable insights and solutions, enabling a more predictable and efficient production process. Furthermore, it can bring plant-based meat closer to becoming a competitively-priced alternative.

Max Elder, MD at FSI, says GreenProtein AI will help accelerate improvements in the texture and, therefore, broaden market adoption for plant-based meats. Elder was the founder and CEO of Nowadays, a startup using extrusion to create plant-based chicken that ceased operations this summer.

“Extrusion is one of the best protein texturizing technologies at scale today, yet extruders remain ‘black boxes’ with high cost barriers for innovative startups to drive meaningful R&D. Nowadays would have benefited greatly from the predictive models GreenProtein AI is building,” he comments.