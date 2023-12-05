Webinar Recap: Proteins and Fibres – Identifying Winning Solutions with KaTech Ingredient Solutions

Discover the intricate world of plant-based product development in our latest webinar recording, titled ‘Proteins and Fibers: Understanding the Essentials for Plant-based Formulations’.

Jocelyn Hernandez, Senior Project Manager at KaTech, takes you through the complexities and nuances of selecting the right proteins and fibers for exceptional plant-based products.

Navigating the Diverse Landscape of Plant Proteins and Fibers

The webinar explores the vast variety of proteins and fibers available, from fava bean and chickpea proteins to apple, bamboo, and citrus fibers. Learn how these ingredients differ in functionality and characteristics, and why understanding these differences is crucial for product formulation.

Expert Insights into Ingredient Functionality

Dive deep into the functional properties of individual sources of fiber and protein. Find out how KaTech’s rigorous approach in analyzing these materials helps in selecting the perfect ingredients for specific applications, such as achieving the right texture in vegan burgers or the ideal taste in non-dairy drinks.

Synergy and Innovation in Plant-Based Product Development

Understand how proteins and fibers work together and with other ingredients to create products that resonate with current market trends. Our webinar highlights the challenges and solutions in improving the nutritional quality of plant-based products, particularly in relation to the upcoming changes in the NutriScore algorithm.

Technical Challenges and Clean Label Solutions

Tackling technical challenges head-on, the webinar provides insights into how KaTech’s expertise in over 1,000 ingredients globally aids in re-engineering formulations for better nutritional quality without compromising taste or texture.

Ensuring Consistent Quality and Supply

Learn about KaTech’s integrated approach in supplier screening to ensure consistent quality and supply, maintaining product quality and operational efficiency.

With exceptional knowledge of the global plant protein and fiber market, KaTech’s expertise is invaluable in developing commercially viable, nutritionally superior, and tastefully appealing plant-based products. Discover how their formulation team balances NutriScore, clean label, and consumer taste expectations.

Delve into these topics and more by watching the full webinar. Your journey towards mastering plant-based formulations starts here.