Liberation Labs to Launch Biomanufacturing Workforce Program with Ivy Tech Community College in Richmond, Indiana

Liberation Labs, a large-scale precision fermentation contract manufacturer, and Ivy Tech Community College-Richmond have joined forces to create a novel biomanufacturing workforce training program.

The initiative aims to equip approximately 30 employees with the necessary expertise in precision fermentation to work at Liberation Labs’ plant in Richmond, Indiana, USA, which is set to commence operations later this year. The recruitment will begin in Spring 2024, with training starting in late Summer before employees join the facility.

Liberation Labs’ technical team will work with Ivy Tech curriculum designers and instructors to create a program that combines specific skills with the educational expertise in education of Ivy Tech Community College: training in biotechnology and fermentation, covering key principles, manufacturing practices, and safety protocols.

“Best of all, we will open up new career opportunities in biomanufacturing for workers in the region, while Ivy Tech can deepen their specialization in biotechnology – it’s a real investment in the future for all,” shares Mark Warner, co-founder and CEO of Liberation Labs.

Investing in the future

The new commercial-scale biomanufacturing facility will offer a capacity of 600,000 liters and a fully dedicated downstream process. Liberation Labs states that the expected industrial-scale production will allow it to meet the growing demand for lower-cost fermented proteins and other ingredients in the US and worldwide.

In December 2023, the VC firm Agronomics, which holds an ownership stake of 37.4% in Liberation Labs and has invested $7 million in the biotech, secured a $25 million loan from The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to complete the biomanufacturing plant.

“We are so excited that Liberation Labs chose Richmond for their manufacturing site and are grateful for their continued investment in the community and the local workforce. Together, we will all benefit,” comments Chad Bolser, Chancellor of Richmond Campus at Ivy Tech Community College.

News on specific education programs in the cellular agriculture field includes the world’s first undergraduate degree in cellular agriculture offered by Tufts University Center for Cellular Agriculture (TUCCA) and an online course for students launched by Cellular Agriculture Australia (CAA) in collaboration with industry, academia, and regulatory organizations.

“We’re able to leverage Ivy Tech’s deep experience in custom workforce education in order to train an already impressive regional workforce in the specific skills needed to work in the next generation of manufacturing,” adds Warner.