Meet Leggie: Spain’s Clean Label Plant-Based Meat Crafted with Carob and HHP Tech

Leveraging the high-pressure processing (HPP) tech developed by the Spanish industrial equipment company Hiperbaric, Marta Miguel and Marta Garcés, two Spanish scientists from CSID and the Francisco de Vitoria University (UFV) have developed a clean-label meat alternative using the Mediterranean legume carob.

Launched under the Leggie brand through iLike Food Innovation, the new plant-based meat is made with only six ingredients: rice flour (to texturize the matrix), carob, extra virgin olive oil, vegetable fiber, water, and salt.

According to Miguel, Leggie’s plant-based meat is a healthier (promoting good digestion) and more balanced alternative than the similar options available in the market. Carob is richer in fiber than other legumes and contains a natural red color. Regarding sustainability, carob trees grow in arid climates and dry soils and have a low water footprint.

“This [Leggie] is a very versatile ingredient that can be used in multiple culinary preparations, as a topping for pizzas or salads, as a filling for bread rolls, dumplings or lasagna, and also to make bolognese, hamburgers, sausages, meatballs. In addition, consumers can personalize Leggie according to their sensory preferences,” says Garcés.

HPP technology enables manufacturers to offer consumers clean labels and healthy products made with only natural ingredients. The process applies high levels of water pressure (up to 6,000 bar) for a few seconds or minutes, to inactivate the microorganisms responsible for food spoilage. This technique extends the shelf life of products by up to 60 days, opening opportunities for exporting products and reducing food waste.



Preservative-free preservation

Furthermore, with its cold-pressure preservation technique, HPP eliminates the need for preservatives, additives, colorants, and thermal and chemical treatments while maintaining the food’s nutritional value.

“Some plant-based products are ultra-processed and fail in nutritional quality. Our technology guarantees consumers that they are eating a product that is low in saturated fat and cholesterol, rich in dietary fiber, more sustainable for the planet, and free of preservatives and dyes,” says Carole Tonello, vice president of Hiperbaric.

Hiperbaric, headquartered in Burgos, has an international delegation in Miami, USA, and commercial and technical representation offices in Mexico, Asia, and Oceania.