Planteneers & Hydrosol to Present New Plant-Based Concepts for the Meat Industry

German food tech Planteneers joins with Hydrosol to offer plant-based and hybrid solutions for meat companies looking to diversify into alt protein. As the alt protein boom shows little sign of slowing down, Planteneers and Hydrosol offer the new PLUSmulson series stabilizing system for meat manufacturers aiming to move into the plant-based movement.

Planteneers and Hydrosol, sister companies within the Stern-Wywiol Gruppe, are offering the meat industry product concepts that open up new potential in many different markets. This will enable manufacturers to react to current challenges, trends, and consumer wishes by reducing the meat content in burger patties, nuggets, or sausages, and replacing it with plant ingredients.

The companies claim the system is suitable for many different products and simple to integrate into existing production processes. The food tech can also be used to adapt to other current food trends, like “Free from” and “Clean label” products.

IFFA 2022

Planteneers will share a booth with international supplier of food stabilizers Hydrosol at the upcoming IFFA 2022 conference. Offering new possibilities for meat and convenience manufacturers to add to their core business, a broad spectrum of plant-based alternatives will be shown by Planteneers, a company that assists its customers throughout the entire production process, from initial ideas to upscaling.

IFFA attendees can learn more in a live daily demo at the joint Planteneers and Hydrosol booth – Hall 12.1, Booth B 81.