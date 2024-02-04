Manufacturing & Technology

Anton Paar Offers "Field Guide to Plant-Based Food Analysis", an Indispensable Whitepaper for Plant-Based Food Manufacturing

In response to the burgeoning demand for plant-based alternatives in the food industry, Anton Paar proudly presents an invaluable resource for professionals and enthusiasts alike: the e-book on Plant-Based Food Analysis. As the global landscape shifts towards sustainable and healthier dietary choices, understanding the complexities of plant-based ingredients and products becomes paramount. Anton Paar’s analytical instrumentation portfolio offers a cutting-edge solution to expedite the formulation, development, production, and quality control of novel plant-based foods.

This comprehensive e-book delves into the essential facets of plant-based food analysis, providing a wealth of knowledge for those navigating the evolving landscape of plant-based diets. With a focus on safety, consistency, shelf life, and taste, Anton Paar‘s expertise shines through as it addresses the challenges and opportunities inherent in the plant-based food industry.

Real world examples

The e-book features a plethora of real-world examples showcasing Anton Paar’s analytical instruments in action. Readers will gain insights into the measurement of flow properties, oxidative stability, density, concentration, dissolved oxygen, and particle size of plant-based dairy. These analyses play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and quality of plant-based dairy alternatives, contributing to the creation of products that not only align with dietary preferences but also meet rigorous industry standards.

For those delving into the world of plant-based meats, the e-book explores the structural properties and response to the cooking of these innovative products. Anton Paar’s instrumentation allows for a nuanced understanding of the intricacies involved in crafting plant-based meats, facilitating the development of products that not only mimic traditional meats but also offer unique and desirable qualities.

In addition to dairy and meat alternatives, the e-book delves into the analysis of plant-based oils, thickeners, and other additives. Readers will discover insights into shelf life determination, refractive index measurements, consistency assessments, and viscosity evaluations. These parameters are vital for formulating plant-based oils and additives that meet the diverse needs of consumers while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Expedite R&D processes

Anton Paar’s commitment to advancing plant-based food analysis is evident throughout the e-book, offering a blend of theoretical insights and practical applications. By leveraging state-of-the-art analytical tools, professionals in the food industry can expedite their research and development processes, ensuring the delivery of innovative plant-based products that captivate consumers’ palates.

In conclusion, Anton Paar’s e-book on Plant-Based Food Analysis is an indispensable guide for those navigating the dynamic landscape of the plant-based food industry.

Packed with practical examples, this resource empowers readers with the knowledge and tools needed to create plant-based foods that not only meet market demands but also set new standards for quality and innovation.

E-Book - The Future of Plant-Based Foods
Over the last decade, plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy have emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the food industry. Thorough characterization of new ingredients, formulation processes, and final products is key – for safety, consistency, shelf life, and, of course, great taste.
Organisations and brands:

More news from the region:

