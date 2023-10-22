Proteins and fibres are the building blocks of current plant-based development strategies. But with so much choice, how can manufacturers select the right ingredients for the best results? It’s a question of taking an integrated approach, as Jocelyn Hernandez, senior project manager at KaTech, explains.

With so many different types of proteins and fibres now available, identifying which to use in product formulations has never been more challenging. The sheer scale and scope of global supply means that functionality and characteristics can vary enormously. And that’s before you factor in differences between producers and processes within categories that range from fava bean and chickpea proteins to apple, bamboo and citrus fibres.

This level of complexity means that having a comprehensive understanding of plant proteins and fibres is essential. With this information, formulators can then identify which is the most suitable source to use in specific applications. For instance, knowing how different pea proteins behave under different processing conditions will dictate the required emulsification properties to deliver an indulgent vegan yogurt.

But in this highly innovative space, keeping pace with the latest developments is not easy. It takes valuable time to analyse potential sources and secure consistent supply. The key, therefore, is to work with a partner that has the technical capabilities and ingredient portfolio to provide safe, effective and rapid solutions.

So what does this look like in practice?

Functionality first

At KaTech, we invest a great deal of time in understanding the functional properties of individual sources of fibre and protein. Does it bring any solubility? How does it perform in terms of emulsification? Is it a good gelling agent? What is the water binding capacity? And so on.

By building a detailed picture of available raw materials within each category, we can quickly identify which is the right one to use in specific applications. A vegan burger, for instance, is likely to benefit from a pea protein that offers good viscosity and gelling properties. Whereas a non-dairy drink formulation needs a source with a cleaner taste and brighter colour.

At the same time, it’s important to know how proteins and fibres work in synergy – both in terms of each other and wider ingredients. By understanding these interactions, our food technologists have the tools to achieve specific functionalities such as the ideal rise in high protein muffins or an appealing texture in meat-free nuggets. Crucially, they can also help manufacturers develop products that align with some of the most influential trends shaping the plant-based category.

Challenges solved

With the NutriScore algorithm set to change by the end of this year, improving nutritional quality has become a major focus for product development. One of the ways to achieve a more favourable score is to increase the amount of plant fibre and protein content, but this comes with its own set of technical challenges – particularly when it comes to proteins due to the potential for off-tastes and off-colours.

There’s no doubt that this is a difficult balancing act, but one that our food technologists can achieve. By drawing on our detailed knowledge of over 1,000 ingredients independently sourced from around the world, we can re-engineer formulations to deliver an improved NutriScore rating and the all-important eating experience.

This approach is also highly effective in the context of clean label, which is an increasingly important part of product development strategies. Replacing traditional ingredients with plant-based alternatives can’t be achieved on a like-for-like basis. Instead, it’s a question of blending different sources of raw materials that each bring a specific functionality to the formulation. Only by using a mix of carefully selected plant fibres, for example, can we successfully create the anticipated creamy texture in a vegan mayonnaise.

Supplier screening

Of course, identifying the right source of protein and fibre is only the first step towards a successful product launch or reformulation. The chosen supplier also needs to have sufficient capacity to meet volume requirements and provide reliable batch-to-batch consistency over the long term. After all, any disruption to either element could have serious consequences for product quality and operational efficiency.

That’s why Katech offers an integrated service, where potential suppliers are screened to ensure both the supply and specification of each ingredient will be maintained. This rigorous testing programme means customers benefit from solutions that always deliver the same quality and functionality, with no unexpected variations or fluctuations.

Winning solutions

At KaTech we have exceptional knowledge of the global plant protein and fibre market. We understand the functionalities of individual sources and how they work in synergy with other ingredients. We also know how to translate this extensive technical knowledge into commercially viable plant-based products that meet growing consumer demand for nutritional quality, improved NutriScore and clean label. And our talented formulation team always ensures the final concepts taste great too.

