India’s Symega Food Ingredients to Invest $10.3M in Plant-Based Manufacturing Facility

Indian manufacturer Symega Food Ingredients is to expand its presence in the plant-based sector with a Rs. 100 crore ($10.29 million) investment in a new dedicated facility.

Located in Kochi, the plant will have the capacity to produce 150MT per month, featuring machinery for various modern plant-based manufacturing technologies. There will also be an on-site R&D laboratory.

Having previously focused on seasonings, flavourings, colourings, and culinary products, Symega initially launched a Protein Innovation Center last year. The Center is already working with Indian alt-protein startups such as Wakao to create and manufacture new products.

Plant-based in India

In March, India’s newly-established Plant-Based Foods Industry Association told the country’s Minister of State for Food Processing Industries that the sector was poised to see “explosive growth”. The Association is campaigning for policy changes, capacity building, and improved cold chain logistics to support the plant-based industry.

It was reported in December that a “huge paradigm shift” towards plant-based is taking place in India, with the country’s alt-meat market now worth $171 million. Recognising this trend, Symega is set to take advantage of it.

“Our real strength is being the one stop solution for all the product development and manufacturing needs of our customers,” Rethesh Kumar, Business Head for Symega’s plant-based protein division, told APN News. “Having an R&D laboratory and the manufacturing unit in the same facility, coupled with our strong backward integration till the doorstep of a farmer, we have vertically integrated the entire supply chain and have the solution for every pain point between an idea and product launch.”