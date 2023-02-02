 26% of French People Would Go Vegan for at Least a Month, Survey Reveals

A study by the delivery service Deliveroo, conducted with the polling institute YouGov in December 2022 among 1030 people aged 18 and over, reveals that more than a quarter of French people (26%) say they are ready to try veganism for a month.

This is the fourth year that Deliveroo has conducted a study to assess the evolution of veganism in France, showing that the movement is becoming popular over the years. In 2019, only 12% of participants said to be willing to try a vegan diet.

Young people for the animals

This year’s survey has revealed that removing all animal products from the diet is more attractive for younger generations. The study shows that 40% of 18-24-year-olds are ready to try a vegan diet, and 36% of the 25-34-year-olds, too.

51% of the people questioned would go vegan for the animals and 41% for environmental concerns. In addition to protecting animals or the environment, health was a major factor for 19% of the participants.

However, according to the survey, some people still believe that a vegan diet can harm human health. 28% said they avoid veganism because it causes nutritional deficiencies.

Who has tried vegan options?

In 2022, 53% of French people said they had already tried vegan alternatives and liked them, compared to 2019, when 28% of respondents criticized the vegan diet for being too restrictive and lacking variety.

Additionally, 38% have recently ordered a vegan dish on Deliveroo, whose vegan delivery orders increased by 28% between 2021 and 2022. But Deliveroo says that in 2022, vegan orders accounted for only 1% of the brand’s total deliveries, a figure that remained stable compared to 2021.