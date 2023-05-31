Study Finds Almost Half of Berlin Children Rarely or Never Eat Meat

An AOK study comparing the health and consumption habits of families in various regions of Germany finds that children in Berlin most often eat a flexitarian and vegetarian diet. On average, 33 percent of children in Germany eat a reduced-meat diet, though in the capital, almost half of all children consume no meat or almost no meat in their diets.

For the study, 8,500 parents of children between the ages of 4 to 14 throughout Germany were surveyed, revealing that a low-meat diet is especially prevalent in kids who live in Berlin. A flexitarian diet where a small amount of meat is consumed during the week is normal for 26 percent of Berlin families, while 18 percent of Berlin parents would feed their child a vegetarian diet.

In terms of regional variations; a low to no meat diet was shown to be most popular in Berlin (47 percent of all children), Bremen (41%), and Hamburg (39%), as well as in Baden-Württemberg (42%), whereas, in the eastern German states, the trend toward is much weaker.

Meanwhile, the Federal Statistical Office of Germany revealed earlier this month that over the course of last year, German companies produced 72.7% more alternative meat products than in 2019.