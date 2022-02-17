49% of French Households Have at Least One Flexitarian

According to a recent study by Kantar World Panel, 49% of households in France currently have at least one flexitarian person actively seeking to limit their meat consumption, demonstrating a drastic rise from just 25% six years ago.

In 2021, 16% of French consumers purchased meat alternatives. According to figures reported by the Huffington Post, sales of meat alternatives increased by 16% between November 2020 and November 2021 in France. The market was worth €105 million in the same period.

Currently, Herta’s Le Bon Végétal brand (Nestlé) is said to have a 54% share of the market for plant-based alternatives in the ‘plant-based delicatessen’ supermarket section. However, the sector is becoming increasingly dynamic thanks to the arrival of new players, including many vegan French companies such as La Vie and Happyvore.