    • 56% of Food & Drink Manufacturers Set to Invest in Plant-Based Products in 2022

    October 28, 2021
    Impossible mince
    ©Impossible Foods
    UK based  Atura Proteins has revealed some interesting survey results regarding the intentions of food and drink brand owners and manufacturers, revealing that 56% are likely to invest in plant-based products in 2022, with 41% believing that vegan meats such as mince will be the biggest growing category in the plant-based space.

    Key findings from the research include:

    • Of the 102 UK-based food and drink professionals surveyed, 41% said that meat alternatives such as mince will be the biggest growth category for plant-based foods, followed by cereals (13%) and cheese (12%).
    • Diversifying to appeal to flexitarians (48%), and vegans (47%) was the most commonly cited reason for plant-based investment
    • 34% state difficulty of sourcing ingredients is the biggest barrier to developing plant-based products.
    supermarket trolley
    © Юлия Завалишина-stock.adobe.com

    Paul Donegan, Commercial Development and Marketing Manager at Atura Proteins commented: “Our research suggests that plant-based is a big priority for professionals in the food and drink industry, tapping into evolving vegetarian, flexitarian and vegan consumer diets. The increase in demand presents a significant opportunity for food and beverage brands.  Our survey suggests that decision-makers may have challenges sourcing some plant-based ingredients which may reflect the supply chain pressures brought about by increasing demand.

    “The plant-based food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027, and there are now an estimated 8.7 million flexitarians in the UK so it’s a great time for businesses to think about tapping into the market.” 

    Fava or broad beans
    ©[email protected]

    He added, “Protein is enduring in its popularity and the trend towards protein fortification shows no sign of slowing. Coupled with the trend towards plant-based, food and drink manufacturers, there is a real opportunity to consider alternative protein sources, like fava beans, chickpea and red lentils, to help deliver optimal food and beverage products for consumers.” 

