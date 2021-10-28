56% of Food & Drink Manufacturers Set to Invest in Plant-Based Products in 2022

UK based Atura Proteins has revealed some interesting survey results regarding the intentions of food and drink brand owners and manufacturers, revealing that 56% are likely to invest in plant-based products in 2022, with 41% believing that vegan meats such as mince will be the biggest growing category in the plant-based space.

Key findings from the research include:

Of the 102 UK-based food and drink professionals surveyed, 41% said that meat alternatives such as mince will be the biggest growth category for plant-based foods, followed by cereals (13%) and cheese (12%).

Diversifying to appeal to flexitarians (48%), and vegans (47%) was the most commonly cited reason for plant-based investment

34% state difficulty of sourcing ingredients is the biggest barrier to developing plant-based products.

Paul Donegan, Commercial Development and Marketing Manager at Atura Proteins commented: “Our research suggests that plant-based is a big priority for professionals in the food and drink industry, tapping into evolving vegetarian, flexitarian and vegan consumer diets. The increase in demand presents a significant opportunity for food and beverage brands. Our survey suggests that decision-makers may have challenges sourcing some plant-based ingredients which may reflect the supply chain pressures brought about by increasing demand.

“The plant-based food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027, and there are now an estimated 8.7 million flexitarians in the UK so it’s a great time for businesses to think about tapping into the market.”

He added, “Protein is enduring in its popularity and the trend towards protein fortification shows no sign of slowing. Coupled with the trend towards plant-based, food and drink manufacturers, there is a real opportunity to consider alternative protein sources, like fava beans, chickpea and red lentils, to help deliver optimal food and beverage products for consumers.”

Share article: share

share

share

email