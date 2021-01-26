8 Reasons Why Plant-Based Investment is Thriving in Canada

Over recent months, there has been a spike in plant-based fundraising taking place in the Canadian market. Around 70 percent of young Canadians believe that plantbased meat is here to stay, 77% of Canadian consumers understand the harmful environmental impact of eating red meat, and 74% of Canadians see meat reduction as essential to reduce their carbon footprint.

Here follows eight recent plant-based investment news stories showing that Canada is a market of interest in 2021.

Yesterday, Nabati Foods Inc announced a private placement, of up to $4,000,000. With sales growth of more than 85% in 2020 compared to 2019, the company is poised for rapid expansion and plans to enter the European market in 2022.

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc , an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, floated its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange at the end of 2020.



The Very Good Butcher last week celebrated a year of milestones including a record two billion beans “butchered” for its vegan meats. Its record sales in 2020 included 313,286 units of its flagship Very Good Burger. VERY leased two additional facilities in Vancouver and California to increase Canadian retail distribution and launch U.S. retail in 2021.

TVGB also recently announced plans to aquire Canadian vegan cheese producer The Cultured Nut as part of its rapid expansion plans.

PlantX Life Inc. secured an oversubscribed CA$11.5 million financing at the tail-end of 2020—giving the company a better financial position moving into 2021.

