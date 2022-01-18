abillion Reveals Top 10 Plant-Based Trends for 2022

Beauty, food and fashion sectors see opportunities to boom in abillion’s plant-based trends for 2022

Social e-commerce platform abillion has revealed egg alternatives, vegan menswear, and plant-based milk chocolate as some of the top vegan trends for 2022. The rapidly growing platform – designed to help people and businesses around the world be more sustainable – has released its predictions for the top 10 plant-based trends for this year based on its data science.

1 . Vegan egg alternatives

As more liquid egg products enter the market, such as Crackd‘s latest offering, vegconomist reveals some of the hottest emerging brands in the segment.

2 . Oat milk to supersede dairy with variety

Oat milk to continue its explosive growth, as one in three Brits now opting for plant-based milk

3 . Major fast-food chains offer more plant-based options

This trend is borne out with recent McDonald’s, Burger King, and KFC news, to name but a few.

4 . Alternative seafood has vast growth potential

We have already seen plant-based crab cakes and oyster po’boy hit the market of late, as well as Aqua Cultured Foods’ biggest pre-seed funding round in alt-seafood.

5 . The growing number of eco-conscious dog owners opting for vegan pet food is surging.

Helping to reduce one the biggest contributors to meat consumption, vegan pet food innovators such as Bond, Wild Earth, and even Clif Bar are active in the segment, with the market projected to reach $6.48 billion in North America by 2028.

6 . Advances in dairy alternatives have fueled innovation in the vegan milk chocolate market.

Major chocolatiers and local brands are capitalizing on this opportunity, such as Hershey’s and Lindt.

7 . The rise in solid skincare products will help the beauty industry transition towards even greater sustainability.

L’Oréal is one of many targeting the vegan market as with its recent acquirement of Californian skincare brand Youth to the People.

8 . Haircare follows skincare to become more sustainable.



Luxury haircare brand VEGAMOUR recently received $80 million funding from General Atlantic.

9 . The growth of hemp and CBD products is set to disrupt the beauty industry.

The functional ingredient is also increasingly utilized in the food industry, such as Wonderlab’s Doozy Pots hemp vegan gelato.

10 . Menswear finally embraces vegan leather with natural leather alternatives.

DESSERTO, Beyond Leather, and Texon are just some of the leaders in the market.

“Our insights go deep into local markets, identify emerging trends and the brands and products most likely to succeed in 160+ markets globally. We’re excited to support many new and established companies that are working towards a sustainable future,” commented Vikas Garg, CEO & founder of abillion.