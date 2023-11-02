ADM Highlights Culinary Trends Including “Plant-Forward” for EMEA Region

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), the global agri giant from the USA with more than 100 million dollars in sales, has summarized EMEA culinary trends in a new report.

From global influences and a growing need for expanded protein options to the desire for high-quality and convenient experiences, culinary trends are driving new product development across the food industry. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), certain themes are shaping innovation in the culinary sector and across the food and beverage industry:

A wealth of regional cuisine: Expanded access to global news and events is influencing what ends up on the table and on produce shelves, spawning new explorations and experimentation with different dishes and preparation methods.

Premiumization and convenience: Consumers are increasingly seeking premiumization in all eating occasions, from dining out to trying out culinary techniques at home, in addition to ready meals and snacks, especially as the desire for tailored convenience increases.

Classic comfort with a modern twist: Holistic wellbeing is top of mind for today’s consumers, and many are using food as a source of comfort. Familiar flavors are being presented in captivating and non-traditional formats, and classic foods are being infused with intriguing flavor profiles.

Plant-forward: Growing populations and increasing consumer interest in flexible lifestyles are driving demand for more protein options, and the culinary sector is showing what appealing plant-based options are possible, especially in wholesome, plant-forward dishes.

ADM’s colour and flavour trends for 2024 can be seen here in our recent summary of plant-based colours.