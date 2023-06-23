ADM Latest Report: Four Factors to Advance the Alt Protein Ecosystem

After tapping into new proprietary research and market insight, ADM developed a new report — its latest look at the alternative protein space — identifying four focus factors needed to drive the expansion of the alternative protein ecosystem.

Alt proteins can help feed the growing population while addressing global food security threats, human health and well-being, and sustainability. Further innovations that meet consumers’ evolving needs will make novel proteins more available and successful, changing the food system and, thus, improving the planet’s health, says ADM.

“Creating a sustainable and secure food system that addresses the sensory experience, nutrition, and accessibility is vital to supporting the needs of people around the world.”

We’re excited to share what we believe is needed to expand the protein ecosystem and encourage additional consumer acceptance and adoption,” said Leticia Gonçalves, president Global Foods of ADM.

The four factors

ADM has identified the gaps and areas of growth where industry focus is needed to bring more alternative protein options to the forefront:

Anticipating the next wave of advancements : Businesses, non-profits, and governments must work to accelerate consumer acceptance of new protein production methods (technology) as a solution to diversify from animal agriculture.

: Championing consumer adoption: Businesses should look for ways to improve consumers’ alt protein experience, considering factors like taste, texture, and nutrition. Additionally, companies should advertise the characteristics of their products to support customers in making informed decisions.

Bridging the gap to better nutrition: According to ADM’s report, innovation in alt protein is needed to support dietary diversity, improvements to nutrition, and increasing demands for specific wellness support.

Solving accessibility with a tailored approach: F ocusing on specific regional needs and developing alt products tailored to regional customers will be the solution to address the unsustainability of the global food system.

“Understanding current consumer needs, anticipating future trends, fostering industry collaboration, and investing in advanced technologies is crucial for developing and innovating a protein arena that prioritizes both people and the planet,” continued Gonçalves.

To learn more about the four driving factors and find a breakdown of consumer and market insights, visit the ADM Alt Protein report.

