Chinese Press Reports Citizens Are “Developing a Taste” for Meat Alternatives

A 2,000-word article titled Diners Develop a Taste for Meat Alternatives was published today in the China Daily website, referring to latest developments of a number of domestic and international plant-based meat companies, including Beyond Meat, OmniFoods, Z-Rou, Zhenmeat and Starfield, in mainland China.

The article mentions some of the reactions in restaurants that have adopted these plant-based meat products and cites market research and data that further demonstrates the growing popularity of plant-based meat in China and Asia.

The article quotes Mei-Yu Chen, General Manager of Buick’s China: “As meat consumption rises globally, the demand for plant-based meat in China is growing. This presents a unique opportunity for Other Butchers, as Chinese consumers are increasingly concerned about the healthiness of the meat they put in their stomachs.”

Meanwhile, Hong Kong-based OmniFoods launched its OmniPork Luncheon and OmniPork Strip in April this year. Both products are tailor-made for Asian consumers, according to company founder David Yeung.

From fast food chains to Michelin-starred restaurants, from supermarkets to online shopping platforms, more and more Chinese customers are being attracted to plant-based food. Mainland China’s plant-based meat start-ups are also selling innovative and local products, as in the case of Different Pork and OmniFoods’ New Meal Meat.

Starfield is one example. Originally from mainland China, Starfield is a large producer of plant-based meat. Its products are available in over 4,000 restaurants on the mainland and the company is planning to launch its products in partnership with over 90 per cent of major restaurant brands by 2023.

“One of our goals is to make plant-based meat even more delicious,” said Chow Zero co-founder Lydia Liu. She believes that the development of plant-based meat products in Mainland China is just beginning and there is still plenty of room for future development and progress.

“The beauty of the Chinese market is the rocketing speed of development. For example, it takes some international plant-based meat producers nine to ten years to bring their products into large caterers; week zero takes about six months.

“The potential of the Chinese market is huge. Our goal is not to be vegan or vegetarian in general, but to offer meat-free options to the masses.”

