Global Vegan Dessert Market to Be Worth $6.2Bn by 2030

According to a report by USD Analytics, the global vegan dessert market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% through to 2030, increasing in value from $3.4 billion to $6.2 billion.

Plant-based diets are increasingly seen as a healthy and sustainable option, and this is leading to rising demand for vegan desserts. Growth will be further increased by advancements in food technology, which are improving the quality of plant-based products. Vegan desserts are also becoming more accessible, with supermarkets and restaurants offering more options.

Additionally, the use of specialty ingredients is helping to set plant-based desserts apart from conventional ones; for example, producers may include functional ingredients and superfoods such as matcha, turmeric, and hemp, or healthier sweeteners like date syrup, maple syrup, and coconut sugar. Consumers are particularly interested in desserts that use natural, whole-food ingredients.

Market segments

The frozen dessert segment — consisting of ice creams, sorbets, and more — will see the fastest growth, driven by rising demand for dairy-free options. This is supported by other reports, which indicate that the vegan ice cream market could be worth as much as $1.24 billion by 2030. Brands that use unique flavor combinations or ingredients, such as acai or matcha, could see particular success.

By region, the Asia Pacific will account for a considerable portion of market growth due to its large population and increasing consumer spending power. Growth will also be strong in North America. The higher price of vegan desserts compared to conventional ones could restrain the market; however, rising disposable incomes may partially offset this.

By sales channel, online retailers will hold a significant market share, becoming more popular due to convenience, accessibility, and the ability to compare products and read reviews. Online platforms also make it possible for smaller businesses to connect with consumers, boosting the diversity in the market.

“The Global Vegan Dessert Market Report offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings,” says USD Analytics.