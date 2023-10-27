12.5% Growth Expected for Vegan Chicken Nugget Market

The global vegan chicken nugget market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.5% through to 2029, generating a record amount of revenue.

According to a report by Orion Market Research, growth will be driven by rising health consciousness among consumers, particularly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic; concerns about the link between animal agriculture and infectious diseases have led some consumers to reduce their meat consumption. The pandemic also led to a long-term increase in online food purchases, which has benefited some vegan chicken nugget brands.

Furthermore, many consumers are aiming to lead a more ethical and sustainable lifestyle, while modernization in developing countries is bringing products such as meat alternatives to a wider audience. These factors provide additional market opportunities.

Soy-based vegan nuggets are expected to have the largest market share, closely followed by wheat and pea-based products. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific will see the highest growth rates, but Europe and North America will also continue to see considerable growth.

Vegan nuggets go mainstream

One brand that has experienced particular success is the US’ Rebellyous Foods, whose plant-based nuggets are now available at over 100 major school districts across the country. The nuggets can be produced more quickly and cheaply than their conventional counterparts, and are said to be preferred by many children.

Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have also helped to make vegan nuggets mainstream, with their products widely available at major fast-food chains in many countries. Even US meatpacking giant Tyson Foods has launched plant-based nuggets, as its sales of conventional meat begin to fall.

The full market report can be found here.