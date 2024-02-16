HOWND Launches Allergy-Friendly Pumpkin, Quinoa and Moringa Superfood for Dogs

UK-based vegan dog food brand HOWND has expanded its Plant Powered Superfood range with a new dry food in the flavour Pumpkin, Quinoa and Moringa.

The food also contains ingredients such as sweet potato, cranberry, and Phytodroitin; the latter is an innovative algae-based alternative to chondroitin, a supplement that supports joint health. The recipe is high in protein and low in fat and purines.

The nutritionally-complete food is said to provide a “digestive reset” for dogs who have upset stomachs or are recovering from illness. It is also designed to be suitable for dogs with allergies and intolerances, and is free of soy, gluten, dairy, and GMOs.

The product is vet-approved and sold in fully recyclable 2kg and 10kg packages. It is available to UK trade and via HOWND’s distributor network in Europe.

“Hugely successful”

HOWND’s Plant Powered Superfood range already includes three varieties of wet food — Hearty Quinoa and Pumpkin Casserole, Fresh Blueberry & Coconut Porridge, and Fragrant Papaya & Lentil Dahl.

The brand also launched a range of wellness treats last year, available in five flavours aimed at different life stages and health conditions. The hypoallergenic treats won a gold award at the PetQuip Awards 2023.

Last month, The Good Shopping Guide named HOWND one of the world’s most ethical businesses, granting the company a score of 98/100 based on its performance in categories such as environmental impact, animal welfare, and public record.

“Our mission was to create a new complete superfood option that was not only directed at gut health but would also taste great. Our taste and digestibility trials have been hugely successful,” said Jo Amit, Product Director at HOWND.