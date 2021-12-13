Japanese Alt-Meat Market Surges as Government Labels It an “Important Sector”

According to a report by writer, translator, and market research specialist Waku Miller, the Japanese alt-meat market is beginning to take off after the country’s government declared it an “important sector” last year.

The government is now promoting the development of plant-based and cultivated meat alternatives, viewing them as both a potential solution to the environmental impact of meat production and a way of improving food security.

Miller’s report examines the current state of the Japanese alt-meat market, looking at high-profile players in the fast food and plant-based sectors. Some key takeaways are:

Japanese fast food chains such as MOS Burger and Dotour Coffee are now offering vegan burgers, with MOS offering a meatless alternative to every item on the menu.

Japan’s only publicly-listed alt-meat company, Next Meats, has raised considerable funding and is now offering a wide range of plant-based products.

The country’s second-largest meat-packer, Itoham Yonekyu , has moved into the alt-meat sector with a wholly-owned plant-based subsidiary.

The full report can be viewed here. Note that the report was originally published on November 1 and some details may since have changed.