Latest News From Australia: New Vegan Supermarket & Alt Dairy Developments

As plant-based diets continue to grow in popularity in Australia, we take a look at the latest vegan and alt protein news from the country.

New vegan supermarket

A vegan supermarket called Greens has just opened its doors in the Sydney suburb of Newtown. It is said to be the city’s first fully plant-based store, and the largest in the country. The retailer stocks products that are usually difficult to find in Australia, such as vegan cheeses from Italy, no-salmon sashimi made by Netherlands-based Vegan Zeastar, and egg alternatives from New York’s Simply Eggless.

A range of pantry staples, fresh produce, bakery products, and confectionery is also available. Additionally, there is an on-site canteen serving sandwiches, bowls, and more. The canteen operates on a zero-food-waste policy, with any surplus produce donated.

Kerry partners with Unigrain

Global taste and nutrition company Kerry has announced a collaboration with Australian grain processor Unigrain, with the aim of supporting the development of sustainable alt dairy products. The companies will provide ingredients, R&D, and processing solutions to manufacturers, with a particular focus on products made from Australian oats.

It is hoped that the partnership will help to create a “dairy alternative expertise ecosystem”, accelerating the shift towards a sustainable food system. Kerry will provide technology development, flavours, maskers, nutrition, and more.

“We are excited to be collaborating with Unigrain,” said Christine Giuliano, Managing Director at Kerry Australia & New Zealand. “As our current supplier of oat flour, Unigrain is now our partner to drive an ambitious plant-based growth plan in keeping with Asia Pacific’s fast-growing dairy alternative industry, estimated at more than US$5bn, with an expected 16.3% CAGR to reach US$12 billion by 2028. Combining our end-to-end capabilities with Unigrain’s unique oat expertise and production infrastructure, we are excited to be the force for change in the next phase of growth in the dairy alternative space.”

Oat milk yogurts

Hong Kong-based Vitasoy has expanded its Australian product range with a new line of plant-based yogurts, also made from Australian oats. The yogurts, which are made at Vitasoy’s Albury-Wodonga facility, are available at selected Coles stores across the country. They come in the flavours Blueberry, Vanilla, and Summer Fruits.

“Following the incredible consumer response to the launch of our Greek Style Soy Yogurt portfolio last year, we saw an opportunity to diversify the range using an oat milk base,” said Vitasoy Australia Marketing and Strategy General Manager Nick Bartram. “We were determined to deliver our signature smooth and creamy texture, along with a strong nutritional profile by adding protein and calcium, when developing this range.”