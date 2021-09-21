“Mainstream Status”: One in Three Brits Now Drinking Plant-Based Milk as Oat Milk Tops the Charts

Oat milk has taken over from almond to become the UK’s favorite plant-based milk, as sales of the dairy-free drink doubled in just one year. The new findings, released by global market intelligence agency Mintel, show a record number of British people now count plant-based milk as part of their diet as cow’s milk begins to lose dominance in the market.

“Almost a third of adults drink plant-based milk, evidence of its firmly mainstream status and appeal far beyond the vegan or vegetarian populations”

As consumers – particularly younger ones – increasingly see cow’s milk as more harmful to the environment than non-dairy options, almost one-third (32 percent) of adults are opting for plant-based, up from 25 percent in 2020. Among people aged 25 to 44 that figure rises to 44 percent.

Oat milk is now dominating the market with UK consumers spending a total of £146 million on oat milk in 2020, up from £74m 2019. Total spend on all plant-based milk reached £394m, nearly £100m more than in 2019. The findings also found that 23% of adults agree that plant-based milk is better for them than cow’s milk, while half of adults agree people’s milk choices make a difference to the environment.

The Rise and Rise of Oatly

The findings mirror financial reports coming from oat milk giant Oatly, with the Swedish company posting Q2 revenue of $146.2 million – a 53.3% increase YOY – while also forecasting a further 64% increase in its annual revenue. Oatly is increasing capacity globally, including the opening of a new UK facility, which will be one of the world’s biggest vegan dairy factories.

“The plant-based trend continues to gain momentum in the UK, fuelled by environmental and health considerations. Almost a third of adults drink plant-based milk, evidence of its firmly mainstream status and appeal far beyond the vegan or vegetarian populations”, stated Amy Price, Senior Food and Drink Analyst, Mintel.

“Oat milk was the main beneficiary of the accelerated demand in plant-based milk during 2020, overtaking almond milk as the top-selling plant-based milk. Oat milk’s previous robust growth has attracted a lot of innovation to the segment including barista-style varieties. The rapid sales growth of plant-based milk has brought about new product development from established players and new entrants alike,” she added.

