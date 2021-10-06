McDonald’s UK Reveals Plan to Become Vegan Plant-Based Food and Drink Leader

Following the September launch of its long-awaited McPlant burger in the UK, fast-food giant McDonald’s has declared its ambition to offer customers market-leading vegan plant-based food and drink. McDonald’s UK & Ireland will aim to achieve net-zero emissions for all its restaurants and offices by 2030, with plant-based offerings at the center of its new climate strategy.

As part of its new “Plan for Change” – a business and sustainability strategy to help it achieve its net-zero emissions goals – McDonald’s has also set a target to ensure customer packaging is made from renewable, recycled, or certified sources and designed to be recyclable or compostable, by 2024.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s announced a three-year worldwide strategic agreement with alt protein giant Beyond Meat to be the supplier of choice for the McPlant patty, as well as future products for the upcoming plant-based range to include items such as vegan chicken, pork and egg products. The McPlant hit UK restaurants last month following a similar launch in Austria.

“Having an iconic brand like McDonald’s join the hundreds of businesses across the UK that have signed up to the UN’s Race to Net Zero campaign is an exciting milestone,” commented UK Net Zero Business Champion, Andrew Griffith. “I hope businesses across the UK will be inspired by their ambitious initiatives, helping us all to build back greener.”

Share article: share

share

share

email