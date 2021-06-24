McKinsey Publishes Financial Report on Steps Required to Create a Global Cultivated Meat Industry

Consultancy firm McKinsey, which operates in 65 countries, has published a report on cultured meat called Cultivated meat: Out of the lab, into the frying pan which discusses the category, describing the processes that make it work, and noting that this “$25 billion global industry by 2030 presents opportunities within and beyond today’s food industry”.

The ten-page report, which can be downloaded here, states that the future adoption and market size depends on five key factors: consumer acceptance, risks, cost position, policy response, and supply. The paper summarises the steps required to create a global cultivated meat industry and identifies opportunities for industry players within food, pharmaceuticals, flavor and fragrance, engineering, procurement, construction firms, and investors.

Share article: share

share

share

email