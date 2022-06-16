JBS Claims Plans to “Foster and Develop” Alt Protein Through Multiple Investments & Acquisitions

In a new podcast with Food Manufacture, the largest meat processing company in the world, JBS SA, has revealed plans for its alt protein future. JBS claims it intends to “foster and develop” alt protein innovation with multiple investments and acquisitions across plant-based, fermentation, and cultivated sectors.

Citing expected levels of population growth and increased demand for proteins, the Brazilian conglomerate says it has a responsibility to increase alt proteins in its portfolio. Eduardo Noronha, JBS’s global head of innovation and operational excellence, also spoke of changing consumer habits, needs, and trends across the globe that will influence the company’s alt protein direction.

As part of this alt protein expansion, JBS recently completed the acquisition of Spanish cultivated meat leader BioTech Foods. The acquisition also includes plans to build a production plant for cultivated meat in San Sebastián, Spain. The JBS-owned brand Planterra also recently announced the retail launch of its OZO Plant-Based Bacon across the US.

Noronha also commented on the company’s role in the UK’s rapidly growing alt protein space: “The UK population is willing to try alternative proteins and we’re really happy with the progress we’re having in the UK market, because we have two of the top five plant-based protein products with Richmond and Vivera,” he stated. “They’re growing fast and they have a relevant position in the market already.”