Mushrooms and Regenerative Agriculture Top List of Natural Trends for 2022

Presence, a leading natural foods brokerage in the US, has released its first annual report assessing major trends in the food, beverage and health and wellness industries. Several of the report’s key insights are highlighted here.

Rise of Regenerative Agriculture

According to the report, the popularity of regenerative agriculture has soared and will play a key role in shaping the future of agriculture. Business interest in regenerative agriculture has increased 138% since 2019, with this approach to farming gaining heavy favor during the pandemic.

As a term, regenerative agriculture refers to a movement that promotes ecological harmony and biodiversity while prioritizing soil health and sequestering carbon. Regenerative tactics such as no-till planting and the use of cover crops will help make food and agriculture more appealing to conscious consumers, who don’t mind paying more to support socially responsible products.

In fact, food labels explicitly mentioning benefits of foods raised with regenerative methods are likely to become popular.

Spread of sustainable packaging

While many manufacturers have adopted eco-friendly, upcycled packaging, environmental waste is still a major concern for mindful consumers. This ongoing scrutiny has led manufacturers, retailers and other brands to innovate more sustainable materials – throughout supply chains, there has been a 23% increase in recyclable pod/cup systems, 9% increase in aseptic cartons and 2% increase in glass containers.

By minimizing plastics and single-use packaging, the industry can help reduce waste and its carbon footprint while investing in customers’ environmental values.

Mushroom Everything

Mushroom-based products and foods are experiencing steady double-digit growth as consumer interest in fungi reaches new heights. Mushroom sales grew by 16.1% to reach $420 million, driven by a new recognition of the fungi kingdom’s role in human health.

For culinary purposes, retailers now offer mushroom-based seasoning blends, ready-to-drink beverages, snacks, and coffee. Meanwhile, functional mushrooms such as Chaga, cordyceps, Reishi, lion’s mane and turkey tail are increasingly popular in health-supporting supplements, usually sold as capsules, powders, tinctures, or tea.

In 2020, the $8 billion functional mushroom market s expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% to reach $19.33 billion by 2030.