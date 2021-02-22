Oat Drink Market Will Continue to Rise, Surpassing $435.4M by End of 2021

A recent study shows that oat drinks sales increased at above 7% CAGR between 2016 and 2020 and that the market is set to grow at nearly 8% CAGR through 2031. The preference is for natural or unflavored oat drinks, which are expected to hold the maximum share of 59.9% in 2030 globally.

China is projected to remain dominant in the East Asia oat drinks market throughout the course of the forecast period and is set to hold 50.4% market share in the East Asia oat drinks market in 2030. As we reported in November, China’s plantbased market will reach $12 billion by 2023 and Califia Farms is trending in the Chinese market, with young consumers pushing the demand for Califia’s oat and almond-based products.

North America is expected to remain one of the most profitable market throughout the course of the forecast period with the market share of 21.8%% in 2030. The US currently holds 84.6% in 2030 of the North American oat drinks market. Germany remains one of the most lucrative markets in the European oat drinks market with a market share of 15.0% by 2030, with the UK close behind at 13.3% market share. Australia, Japan, and Korea will continue exhibiting impressive growth at oat drinks market in Asia Pacific

The uptake in ecommerce since the pandemic is set to play a large factor in the projected 81.4% share for the retail sector in 2030 globally, which includes, hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience store, mass grocery retailers, food & drinks specialty stores and online retailing.

Key players



A few of the leading players in the Oat Drinks market are Cereal Base Ceba AB, Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC, Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC, Danone S.A., Lima Food SRL, Oatworks, The Hain Celestial Inc., Abafoods s.r.l., Kaslink Foods Oy, Rude Health, Valsoia S.p.A., Earth’s Own Food Company.

Share article: share

share

share

email