Plant-Based Chicken Set to Overtake Real Chicken as Most Popular Option at Barburrito

Recently acquired Mexican chain Barburrito, which operates 14 locations across the UK, reports that in what it claims to be the first for a UK restaurant that sells both meat and plant-based options, its plant-based chicken filling is on course to overtake real chicken as the most popular item on its menu this month.

The UK has seen a 40% increase in consumers switching to veganism since 2020, rising from 1.1 million people to 1.5 million people at the start of 2021.

The plant-based option at Barburrito – THISTM Isn’t Chicken – is reportedly close to surpassing its most popular filling, grilled chicken, and has already overtaken chicken and chorizo, spicy shredded beef and pulled pork menu options in the past six months.

Lynsey Hutchinson, Marketing Manager at Barburrito said: “We want to give our customers as many menu choices as possible and it’s been fantastic to see THISTM Isn’t Chicken become so popular. Whilst we know the plant-based filling has helped draw in a vegan fanbase, we’ve been surprised by how many meat-lovers have started mixing it up and giving plant-based a go.”

Andy Shovel, Co-Founder at THISTM comments: “What an absolutely massive milestone for THIS – the dream has always been to make products as good as (if not better than) the real deal. Overtaking real, clucking chicken as the main protein in one of the UK’s favourite Mexican eateries is major.”

