Plant-Based Food Consumption Has Doubled in the UK

New research has highlighted the incredible growth of plant-based food consumption in the UK over the last decade. The findings from the journal Science of the Total Environment show consumption to have doubled, with Brits consuming more plant-based foods than ever before, reports Earth.com.

As COP26 confirms dietary change is necessary to meet critical climate goals, researchers analyzed data from the National Diet and Nutrition Survey of more than 15,000 people. The number of people eating plant-based alternatives – alt dairy or alt meat for example – nearly doubled from 2008 to 2019, jumping from 6.7 to 13.1 percent.

The largest increases in plant-based consumption were from young people, specifically in generation Y and Millennials. The research also indicated that women were 46% more likely to consume plant-based alternatives. The findings mirror other studies showing 51% of Brits to be open to swapping meat in their diets for plant-based alternatives, and that nearly half of Europeans have largely reduced their meat consumption.

“A global transformation towards sustainable food systems is crucial for delivering on climate change mitigation targets worldwide,” study co-author Dr. Pauline Scheelbeek of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine told Earth.com.

“The plant-based alternative foods could be a stepping stone for people that are willing to reduce meat consumption, but find it hard to fit this into their daily lives. This study shows that more and more people are applying this pathway to achieve their goals on more plant-based diets,” she added.

Share article: share

share

share

email