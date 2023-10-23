The Plant-Based Industry is Going Through a ‘Natural Evolution’ Says ProVeg

At the end of September, the UK’s annual Sustainable Food Forum took place. Hosted in a magnificent Grade II listed building in London’s Euston Square, the two-day summit brought together food industry luminaries focussed on shifting our global food system to one that is more balanced, secure, and sustainable.

The two days were packed with presentations, panel discussions, and intimate roundtables – each session providing new knowledge and food industry insights for attendees to chew on.

In its recent New Food Hub article, ProVeg International shared its key learnings after attending the forum, along with some implementable insights.

Misdirected ‘slow-down’ narrative?

One of ProVeg’s stand-out takeaways included the notion that the plant-based industry is experiencing what many are calling, a ‘natural evolution’. This follows media narratives focused on the current ‘slow-down’ of the industry.

“There are a lot of negative narratives circulating in the plant-based space at the moment,” said Emily Giles, Head of UK Sales for La Vie, who presented during a talk entitled Bringing Conscious Eating into Homes One Bite at a Time.

“But the category is just going through a ‘natural evolution,” she explained. “A plethora of NPD plant-based ‘cream’ will rise to the top, and sadly, the ‘less good’ brands and products will drop out to the bottom. When that happens, we will see the category bounce back to growth – and these brands will be at the forefront as the industry focuses on growth.”

It’s entirely normal for a young industry to experience a ‘slow-down’ in sales; not all brands will survive – that’s just business. Callum Braddock, Business Development Director of TiNDLE Foods seconded that opinion: “The market has become saturated with new brands and companies coming into the space, so much so, that now people are questioning a ‘slow down’!”

Braddock also highlighted a critical point that food companies entering the plant-based arena must consider: innovation is the key to long-term success. In a market flooded with options, being distinct and offering something that consumers want is crucial for gaining a competitive edge.

So, what does it take to thrive in this evolving landscape?

“Don’t give a duplication of what’s already been there,” explained Braddock, “There are 82 plant-based sausages in the UK market… How do you compete with that? We’ve diluted the market too much with too many similar products, so we need to bring consumers something new!”

Certainly, if you’re just adding another product to the existing pile, you’re less likely to capture the attention of discerning consumers. “Rather than just another burger,” said Braddock, “assess the marketplace and consumer desires, rather than give new, similar products. Don’t dilute the market.”

To foster innovation and succeed, companies should look beyond the obvious choices. Embrace new ingredients, flavours, and product categories. Ultimately, ensure that you are offering consumers an experience they truly want or need, not one they already have – look to the many industry white spaces that are yet to be filled

Uncover the full article and key takeaways, here. For more support on your sustainability strategy, get in touch with ProVeg’s experts at [email protected].