Plant-based Interest Increases in the UAE as Spinneys Introduces New Vegan Initiative 

Spinneys, one of the UAE’s biggest supermarkets, has launched the Power of Plants initiative with the aim of encouraging customers to adopt a more sustainable and healthy diet. The move follows increasing movement in the plant-based sector in the Middle Eastern country.

The initiative will last until February 14th, with plant-based products ranging from meat-free and dairy-free alternatives to easy-to-prepare convenience foods on display in stores across the UAE.

The news is further evidence of the trend towards plant-based consumer options in the UAE following Heather Mills’ brand V Bites announcing expansion into the country, Starbucks bringing Beyond Meat to its UAE branches, and Nafsika’s Garden launching its vegan cheese products in the region. UAE-based halal giant Al Islami has also announced its first plant-based burger.

With the increase in plant-based alternatives expected to remain post pandemic, Spinneys plans to continue offering even more innovative vegan products that promote a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. Available brands will include V-Bites, Meatless Farm, Beyond Meat, Violife and Quorn.

“With growing demand from conscious consumers for supermarkets to provide a broader variety of plant-based foods, Spinneys is committed to bringing quality, highly nutritious and good-value products from all over the world, as well as locally produced options such as our own SpinneysFOOD plant-based range of delicious, easy recipes for our customers to enjoy,” said Tom Harvey, commercial manager at Spinneys Dubai.

“At Spinneys we are making sustainable choices for the future, and hope to encourage our customers to join us on the journey. We know that we have a lot of work to do to become a truly sustainable organisation but we are taking steps to make this a possibility in the not-so-distant future.”

Share article: share

share

share

email