Plant-based Interest Increases in the UAE as Spinneys Introduces New Vegan Initiative 

January 26, 2021 Market & Trends
Spinneys Moving Mountains
©Spinneys

Spinneys, one of the UAE’s biggest supermarkets, has launched the Power of Plants initiative with the aim of encouraging customers to adopt a more sustainable and healthy diet. The move follows increasing movement in the plant-based sector in the Middle Eastern country.

The initiative will last until February 14th, with plant-based products ranging from meat-free and dairy-free alternatives to easy-to-prepare convenience foods on display in stores across the UAE.

The news is further evidence of the trend towards plant-based consumer options in the UAE following Heather Mills’ brand V Bites announcing expansion into the country, Starbucks bringing Beyond Meat to its UAE branches, and Nafsika’s Garden launching its vegan cheese products in the region. UAE-based halal giant Al Islami has also announced its first plant-based burger. 

Spinneys Heather Mills
©Spinneys

With the increase in plant-based alternatives expected to remain post pandemic, Spinneys plans to continue offering even more innovative vegan products that promote a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. Available brands will include V-Bites, Meatless Farm, Beyond Meat, Violife and Quorn.

“With growing demand from conscious consumers for supermarkets to provide a broader variety of plant-based foods, Spinneys is committed to bringing quality, highly nutritious and good-value products from all over the world, as well as locally produced options such as our own SpinneysFOOD plant-based range of delicious, easy recipes for our customers to enjoy,” said Tom Harvey, commercial manager at Spinneys Dubai.

Spinneys Dubai
©Spinneys

“At Spinneys we are making sustainable choices for the future, and hope to encourage our customers to join us on the journey. We know that we have a lot of work to do to become a truly sustainable organisation but we are taking steps to make this a possibility in the not-so-distant future.”

Share article: