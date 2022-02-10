Consumers Choose Quorn and Daiya as 2022 Plant-Based Products of the Year

Data consulting firm Kantar announces Quorn ChiQin Cutlets and Daiya Cheese have been chosen as 2022 Products of the Year in meatless and plant-based categories.

The annual Product of the Year Awards is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, says Kantar, and serves as a benchmark for predicting top interests and trends in the year ahead. The Awards also provides a reliable resource for consumers seeking out the best new products in retail or online.

Winners in the plant-based and natural categories include:

CBD Gummies | Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies – Charlotte’s Web, Inc.

Meatless | Quorn Meatless Homestyle & Kickin’ ChiQin Cutlets – Quorn Foods

Plant-Based Food | Plant-Based Cheeze Shreds – Daiya

Probiotics | Bio-K+ Extra Cognition with Cereboost – Bio-K+ International Inc.

The results were determined by a national survey of 40,000 Americans, and the selections indicate which categories and products shoppers care about the most, the firm states.

Product popularity

Last year, British protein company Quorn launched Meatless ChiQin Wings and ChiQin Cutlets in US stores. Made from mushroom-derived mycoprotein, the new products are made to recreate fried chicken, with crispy breading and a more meat-like texture. The alternative meat producer also opened a state-of-the-art Culinary Development Center in Dallas, TX, with intentions to become a global leader in alternative chicken.

Plant-based cheese leader Daiya has also continued to expand its brand. In January, Daiya announced a distribution partnership with Hyundai Green Food to bring Daiya’s dairy-free product line to South Korea.

The two brands earning a place in Product of the Year reflects consumers’ ever-growing enthusiasm for plant-based innovations.

“Given the continued flux and uncertainty over the past two years, we’re prouder than ever to provide consumers with the vote of 40,000 fellow shoppers as a guide they can trust when making important purchase decisions for themselves and their families,” said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. “One of the great strengths of Product of the Year is that we champion manufacturers for putting forward products that reflect the latest trends and offer consumers the solutions they’re looking for.”