Report: The New Protein Market as a “Field of Hope” for China

Report from our vegconomist China platform: There is an old Chinese saying that goes, “Food is the order of the day for the people”, highlighting the importance of food in human society. Modern mankind has achieved unprecedented economic and material prosperity, but at the same time faces many pressing issues need to be addressed, such as the environment, health, animal abuse, famine and sustainable development.

More and more people are beginning to realise that the avoidance of meat and animal products is the key to solving many of the world’s problems.

From the Meat Free Monday movement to veganism, the world is witnessing an increasingly civilised, healthy and sustainable way of eating and living. The global shift in dietary lifestyles has created a huge market demand for plant-based alternatives, and the plant-based food industry is growing. Protein, as one of the seven major nutrient groups, is an essential component of all cells and tissues in the human body, and all important components of the organism require the participation of protein. In the process of global dietary transformation, alternative proteins are undoubtedly one of the major keys to success or failure.

For this reason, the industry is constantly thinking about and exploring issues related to this field. For example, at the beginning of the new year, GFIC was keen to ask the following question: “What areas of the new protein industry are we looking at?” Based on the current industry situation and development trends, GFIC analysed the changes and opportunities that will emerge in China’s neoprotein sector in the coming year from a number of perspectives.

Plant-based proteins are the most powerful and fast-growing alternative protein industry, and the market is becoming increasingly mature, attracting new and established companies to take advantage of the opportunities. Beyond Meat is building two plants in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, to produce a variety of plant-based meat products. In addition, international food giants such as Cargill and Nestle have opened or invested in plant-based product lines in China, while domestic food and beverage brands such as Nongfu, Yili and Mengniu have also entered the plant-based food market.

Nestle launched its new plant-based meat brand, Cascade, in December last year, and Tex-Mex launched Just All You Can Eat plant-based eggs in 500 shops nationwide in the New Year. Other domestic start-ups or brands that focus on plant-based meat include Zhenmeat, HERO Protein, Hey Maet, Unfood, Starfield, Strain Meat, Butcher’s Meat and OmniPork. In addition, snack foods, ready-to-eat foods and convenient reheated products could be the next hotbed of plant-based food development.

The future of the plant-based protein market looks bright. A study by DuPont Nutrition & Biotechnology, in conjunction with global market research firm Ipsos, shows that demand for plant-based meat alternatives is set to increase significantly in key Asia Pacific markets. Demand for plant-based meat in China and Thailand is predicted to soar by 200% over the next five years. With such a promising situation, the wave of investment in plant-based protein continues unabated. Domestic plant-based meat startups Unfoodda and Hey Maet have both received multi-million dollar funding, and plant-based meat company Zhou Zero has even completed a Series A+ funding round of over RMB100 million.

While the focus is on the product side, the Good Food Institute has released its “Asia’s “Material Luck” report on alternative proteins, which explores the new raw materials available to make alternative protein products in Asia. The report concludes that there is untapped potential on the supply side. A wide range of plant-based raw materials could be grown and produced on a much larger scale across the Asian continent, increasing supply for the world while reducing costs.

©HEY MAETCultivated proteins are another current area of interest in the alternative protein sector, but have yet to be fully commercialised due to their low yields and high costs. Two start-ups in mainland China have raised millions of dollars to develop cell-grown meat, Nanjing Zhouzi Future Food Technology Co Ltd and CellX Inc. The Hong Kong company Avant Meats, which raised US$3.1 million in a seed round last year, aims to produce practical, safe and environmentally friendly cultured seafood (animal-free fish protein) in a fully controlled environment.

Fermentation-derived proteins may be the dark horse in the alternative protein field that is not yet well known. One of the greatest advantages of fermentation technology is that it promises to help achieve efficient production and scale-up. Fermented-derived plant proteins can perfectly avoid undesirable substances such as cholesterol, antibiotics and hormones contained in animal products. In the alternative protein sector, some of the world’s vegetarian meat is now produced using fermentation technology, apart from which it seems to be mainly used in the production of beverages, for example for replacing dairy products.

All things considered, it can be said that the new protein market is “in the field of hope” – plant-based proteins are the mainstay. The promotion of plant-based foods is one of the best ways to improve the well-being of people, animals and the planet “more quickly and more economically”. With a concerted effort from all sectors of society to raise consumer awareness and to make products more affordable, the time will come when new proteins (plant-based, etc.) will become mainstream.

